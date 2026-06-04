U.S. House extends funding for Fort Peck water system

GREAT FALLS — Some important water projects in northeast Montana are getting some valuable more time to be completed.

The Fort Peck Reservation Rural Water System Act of 2000 passed the house this week, extending a $500-million-dollar allocation through 2028.

The legislation, sponsored by Montana Republican Troy Downing, extends the Bureau of Reclamation's authority to support construction on essential water infrastructure projects serving the Fort Peck Reservation and communities in Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley, and Daniels counties.

Downing said deferred maintenance issues like those that occurred in the Milk River Watershed and St. Mary Siphon, highlight the importance of this type of legislation, not just for farmers, but those who depend on the Fort Peck system for drinking water.

“I've had folks come into my office with mason jars full of gray, brown or worse water coming out of their tap,” said Downing. “How do you survive? Water is so vital to the survival of these communities. And the least thing you can expect is to have clean, drinkable water."

Downing says the house passage comes as a critical time for agriculture producers as they contend with drought.

He adds that more funding is available for projects through community funding requests.

“We have been taking proposals for community project funding, and we've really focused on two things, public safety and infrastructure,” said Downing.

Downing says the program has already built three-thousand miles of pipeline and put in pumping stations.

The legislation does not require additional tax money. It simply extends the allocation for two years to complete water system projects.

Downing is confident the bill will pass the Senate and expects it to be signed by the President sometime this summer.