Three people dead in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — Three people died in a two-vehicle crash in Glacier County on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol said it happened along State Highway 464 (Duck Lake Road) near mile marker 13 at about 10:57 a.m.

According to the MHP, a 64-year old woman from Babb was driving south in a Chevy Silverado and passed another vehicle.

Her truck collided head-on with a motorcycle. There were two people on the motorcycle - a man and a woman, both 52 years old, from Georgia.

The two motorcyclists died at the scene. According to the MHP, they were not wearing helmets.

The Babb woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a Blackfeet Community Hospital in Browning for her injuries, but later died.

The MHP does not believe that excessive speed or drunk/impaired driving were factors in the crash.

The names of the three people have not been released by the Glacier County Sheriff's Office.