This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Want to be a game warden? Montana FWP is hiring

Most of us try to make time to get out in the backcountry on days off or even during some time off from work. But if you'd like a job that keeps you in the field more than in an office, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks would like to talk to you. MTN’s Chet Layman has more about how you could become an FWP game warden.

BOZEMAN — Other than when we stop into a FWP office, the only other people most of us ever see affiliated with the agency are game wardens. The wardens are first and foremost the law enforcement branch of FWP, but their roles go far beyond just that.

“Game wardens do a little bit of everything from catching criminals and protecting wildlife and state lands, and that way as well as helping with wildlife management, you know, dealing with wildlife conflicts, traveling around to different areas of the state, and really serving the public and that public trust resource here in Montana,” said Morgan Jacobsen, information and education manager for Montana FWP Region 3.

Jacobsen says a successful warden needs to be in good shape both physically and mentally. They also need to enjoy being outside and must have good communication skills. He also notes that if you'd like something different to do almost every day, this is the career choice for you.

“There’s so much that encompasses the life and work of a game warden that it’s one of the most, has the most variety of so many jobs out there,” Jacobsen said. “Again, it’s just a tremendous opportunity if you have a passion for wildlife. If you have a passion for protecting wildlife and public land and serving the public and enjoying being outside, this is a terrific career.”

FWP is taking applications until the first of the year. Head over to the online job listing for more information on this, the most visible position in all of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.