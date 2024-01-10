This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Submissions now being accepted for Montana FWP bird stamp contest

Most of us know and recognize Montana’s wildlife habitats. where to go to see deer, elk, moose and even bears. But there are other species of wildlife that call Montana home. This week in Fish and Wildlife, MTN's Chet Layman takes a look at how FWP is honoring Montana's wetlands in an artistic way.

BOZEMAN — Montana is home to many species of wildlife, and some of them call the state's vast wetlands home. To recognize the importance of those unique habitats and residents, FWP is looking for people who can capture those places in an artistic way.

“As part of a renewed emphasis on wetland habitat, Fish, Wildlife and Parks is sponsoring an art contest to raise awareness for waterfowl habitat and wetland conservation in montana,” said Morgan Jacobsen with Montana FWP.

Jacobsen notes this is a chance for Montana artists to show the diversity and beauty of Montana’s wetland habitats and the creatures who call them home. Plus, the winner will be featured at the state capitol and handed a check for $2,000.

“Following that selection, as people go and purchase migratory bird licenses, migratory hunting licenses later this year, they'll be given a postcard with this art as a way to again raise awareness for wetland conservation and the importance of wetlands in Montana,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says FWP recognizes how vast and diverse Montana’s wetland habitats are—that's why this contest is so popular: it’s statewide and brings together a small glimpse of what Montana has to offer its migratory bird populations.

“What we're excited about this contest is, it’s a chance for people to get excited about waterfowl and wetland conservation and to just celebrate the beauty that they’re in that part of nature,” Jacobsen said.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 31. Head over to the FWP website for a complete list of rules. Jacobsen notes the contest is open to anyone with an eye for waterfowl and a way to express the importance of Montana’s wetland habitats.



