Third and final candidate enters Lewis & Clark County Commission race

HELENA — One final candidate jumped into an open race for Lewis and Clark Commission, just before the close of candidate filing this week.

Curt Dallas, a Helena Valley resident, officially entered the race Monday afternoon. He works for the Montana Department of Transportation as a relocation specialist, helping assist people who are displaced by MDT projects. He also works with Dallas Land Company, his family’s real estate company.

Dallas says he has experience working with the county to get things done, and he wants to bring new ideas to the commission. He says he wants to revisit the county’s zoning plans because of the concerns Valley residents have raised. One of his top priorities is responding to growth in the community.

“The only way to get out of this thing is to build our way out, and in order to build our way out, we’re going to have to have properties that are available,” he said. “Everybody talks about sustainable housing, and I think right now, sustainable housing is simply being able to find a roof to put over your head.”

Dallas joined two other candidates in the race: business owner Conrad Evarts and attorney Candace Payne. Incumbent Commissioner Jim McCormick didn’t run for another six-year term, citing health and family reasons.

All candidates will appear on a single nonpartisan primary ballot in June. The top two finishers will advance to the general election.