The Turkey Challenge Fund Drive works to bring holiday dinners to families

HELENA — This Friday the Turkey Challenge Fund Drive was back in-person for the first time since 2019. But this year things looked a little different than in previous years.

“It's amazing to be back in person. We've really missed that opportunity to have folks come in and have a day where they can give back to the community. We love having Helena Food Share here. It was always the highlight of the year for us to do the Turkey Challenge,” says Lewis & Clark Library Director, John Finn.

This year, instead of bringing whole frozen turkeys, Helena Food Share asked for monetary donations to be given so that they can use that money to go towards buying turkeys in bulk.

In addition to turkey money, Helena Food Share was also accepting canned and boxed food donations throughout the day.

With a single $10,000 donation given on Friday morning, it seemed that Helena Food Share was well on its way to its goal.

“Helena comes together. We don't let people fall behind. That's why I enjoy working with Bruce Day and his group down at Helena Food Share, with folks here at the Lewis and Clark Library whenever they have something going on. I think, you know, we're a community that rolls our sleeves up and we get to work. And we help each other out,” says Helena City Commissioner, Andy Shirtliff.

The goal this year is to feed 2500 families. The event also offered a food station through the Charlie Cart Project and a drawing station complete with holiday movies for the kids.

“We've really made it a priority over the years, and I think the Helena community has, to make sure that if people in Helena want to be able to put a meal on the table for their family and friends during the holidays that, and they don't have the resources to do it, that they have what it takes to be able to do that,” says Executive Director at Helena Food Share, Bruce Day.

While the Turkey Challenge only ran on Friday, you can still donate online or in-person at Helena Food Share.