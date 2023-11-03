Salvation Army's annual 'Red Kettle' campaign is underway

HELENA — On Thursday, the Salvation Army hosted its annual “Feed the Need” fundraiser and Red Kettle kick-off.

“We’re here in Helena tonight celebrating the work of the Salvation Army,” said Lieutenant Colonel Cindy Foley, the Division Commander of Salvation Army Northwestern Division.

On Thursday evening the Salvation Army Gymnasium was filled with over 200 people.

This fundraiser helps to support many of their programs.

“The proceeds of the fundraiser tonight will support the recreation programs, the sober living, the food support program, our food pantry, emergency disaster and a variety of other services that are provided throughout the year,” Foley said.

The event included silent and live auctions, food from Chili O'Briens and music.

The Salvation Army also started its Red Kettle season with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Out Red Kettle campaign starts in just a few weeks. The money raised through our kettles, whether that’s a virtual kettle or that kettle you pass at the grocery store, stays right in your community helping people in need,” said Foley.

This year they are introducing the new “Register to Ring Program.”

This program allows volunteers to sign up to ring bells at the time and place, of their choice, throughout the season.

This event highlights the work of the Salvation Army in the Helena community, and how the community’s support helps the Salvation Army meet their needs.