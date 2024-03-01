The ESGR presented the Patriot Award in Helena

HELENA — On Thursday, at the Montana National Guard Aviation Center, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve presented the Patriot Award.

The Patriot Award was developed by ESGR and honors civilian employers who provide outstanding patriotic support to employees serving in the guard or reserve.

The individual is nominated by the employee or another member of their family.

Adam Liston received the award after being nominated by his employee and Army National Guard member, Troy Merriman. Both work at Boeing.

“My employer had to put up with me being gone for an extreme about of hours to maintain my proficiency with the CH-47. In the last year along, I was gone for over 100 days for different service-related items. On top of that, my daughter was born about a year and a half ago and my employer has gone above and beyond working with me with my leave of absences, not only for my military service, but also to spend time with my daughter,” said Merriman, a platoon leader for the Montana Army National Guard and a Manufacturing Engineer for Boeing.

ESGR was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Service Members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from their military commitment.