The City of Helena's new Community Development Director wants to hear from you

HELENA — The City of Helena recently hired a new Community Development Director, Christopher Brink. Brink moved from South Carolina where he was the Pickens County Community Development Director. With over 25 years of experience in community development and being a certified planner, Brink has plenty of experience to help lead Helena’s development.

The Community Development Director leads the Building Division and the Planning Division, as well as the City’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Brink wants to make changes based on what the public wants to be done and have those divisions work for them.

“You’re not here for me, I'm here for you. You tell me what you need me to do. And I'll use my tools in my toolbox and my past experiences and my, you know, 27, 28 years of my career that I've built up to help implement things to move forward in the ways I'm told that you want to move,” says Brink.

To Brink, the more community involvement in shaping our city, the better.

“Anytime the local citizenry can have a say in how their city grows and progresses, that's why we're all here,” says Brink.

Brink will be hosting open office hours for the public on Thursday the 23rd, and Friday the 24th from 2-4 PM.

