The 2023 Turkey Challenge brings in food for families across the Helena area

HELENA — At Lewis & Clark Library folks were pouring in on Friday to make food and money donations to Helena Food Share’s annual Turkey Challenge.

“It’s been going really well, so far. I mean, we've just had so many people from the community coming in the door of the library and bringing food, bringing turkeys, bringing dollars,” says Executive Director of Helena Food Share, Bruce Day.

Helena Food Share began taking donations at the library starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Just $20 buys all sides needed for a family. $30 buys a turkey or ham for a family. And $50 buys a full holiday meal for a family.

For the first time in a few years, Helena Food Share is accepting frozen turkeys again, as well as money donations and other various side dishes and food that accompany a Thanksgiving Dinner. All money donated on November 17 during the Turkey Challenge was also matched by Cochrane Insurance up to $10,000.

All the money and food gathered will be used to feed families throughout the Helena area during not only Thanksgiving but Christmas, as well.

Day says that this giving program is vitally important to our community as 1 in 7 of our Helena neighbors are food insecure.

“Obviously, there are people who want to be able to have a meal on their table for the holidays for their family and friends. And they might not be able to do that without this kind of help. So, it's really meeting that need of people who are food insecure and couldn't put a holiday meal like this on the table,” says Day.

If you were not able to make it to the Turkey Challenge, you can still donate money or food to Helena Food Share.