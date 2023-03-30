'Taking a Toke' aims to educate youth about vaping dangers

CONRAD — Students from across Montana recently received visit from two people passionate about decreasing vape and electronic cigarette use among teens.

Lori Tobin, producer of “Taking a Toke,” showed her documentary about the harmful effects of vaping to more than 500 students in Montana.

The documentary featured double-lung transplant recipient Daniel Ament.

Ament said, “I was only vaping for around nine months and it was on and off” before he started noticing symptoms of shortness of breath that caused him to seek medical intervention.

Ament ended up in a medically-induced coma after the operation and is still recovering to this day.

Ament’s recovery inspired him to start a non-profit called Fight For Wellness to share his story and warn kids about the harmful effects of vaping.

Toole County’s tobacco education specialist Shiloh Neal coordinated the visit from Ament and Tobin, and stated Montana does have resources for the youth, but they are limited.

“Montana has a youth quit line specifically for kids. It's called My Life, My Quit. It is 100% confidential and it is 100% free,” said Neal.



