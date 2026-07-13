Suspect arrested following fatal shooting in White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - A woman was arrested following a fatal shooting Sunday in White Sulphur Springs.

The Meagher County Sheriff's Office reported on social media that deputies responded to a report of a gunshot shortly before 2 p.m. at 202 West Main Street.

The sheriff's office did not identify the property, but the address is associated with the Spa Hot Springs Motel.

When deputies and medical crews arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was arrested after being identified by witnesses as "an individual who was at the property at the time of the shooting."

On Monday, the Montana Department of Justice identified the woman arrested as Kyle Morrow of White Sulphur Springs.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

The Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks assisted the county sheriff's office with the arrest. No information about where the arrest was made was released.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting local and other state agencies with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

"The Meagher County Sheriff’s Office asks everyone to respect the privacy of the families involved in this tragedy while they work through this difficult time," the social media post states.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office at 406-547-3397.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the identity of the suspect.

