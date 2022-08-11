Survey aims to better understand childcare needs in Lewis and Clark County

HELENA — A recent survey is asking for input on early childhood programming in Lewis & Clark County.

In order to be more united in addressing early childhood programming, the Early Childhood Coalition of the Greater Helena Area was formed. This coalition is a collaborative effort of different organizations such as Zero to Five, St. Peter’s Health, and Lewis & Clark Public Health. Through meeting with multiple professionals in the community, 4 themes have emerged: access to quality childcare, parenting classes/support groups, maternal mental health resources, and a central website with resources for parents.

The survey is searching for input from guardians or parents of kids aged 0-8. The coalition wants to hear what is affecting the community in preparation for two community forum meetings in September.

“The feedback from the survey will give us work for the community forum so we can expand on certain points that we have heard from parents and community members. That way we know that we're having community-driven work and it's not just what we think is what's needed, but it's from the people that are actually involved...” says Bray Holmes, Zero to Five Community Coordinator at St. Peter’s Health.

These meetings will take the input from the community and use it as a base to hopefully begin making some changes to childhood programming in Lewis & Clark County. The meetings will be held online. You can receive more information by leaving your contact info in the survey, or by reaching out to Holmes herself.

The survey can be taken here.

Bray Holmes’ email: bbholmes@sphealth.org

Virtual Community Forum Dates and Times: September 14 and 21, 11 AM – 12:30 PM

