Summer Walk Series gets underway in Helena

HELENA — Every Tuesday and Thursday, now through mid-August, free educational walks known as the Helena CORE Summer Walk Series will be held throughout the Helena area. CORE is the Community of Resource Educators (link).

These walks are organized by various organizations through Helena CORE and cover a plethora of topics around the Helena area.

For example, the Montana Historical Society will host a walk centering around the theme of women and spirits of Reeder’s Alley, and in July the Lewis & Clark Conservation District will host a Wonders of Wetlands walk.

“It's a group of conservation educators here in Helena that just really have a passion about introducing the public to our natural resources, our historical resources, and just some of the amazing public lands we have to explore here around Helena,” explained Corie Bowditch, Helena CORE summer walk series coordinator.

Bowditch says that exploring the place you live is a great way to enhance your experience and understanding of your community.

“Sometimes when you live in a place you just, you don't take the time to go out and explore and really learn about what makes a place so special. So, whether that's looking at the lichen growing on the rocks or learning about the people who lived here hundreds of years ago, learning that sort of thing can really just add to your appreciation for the amazing place that we get to live,” says Bowditch.