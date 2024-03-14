Students at Kessler Elementary create leprechaun traps

HELENA — We are quickly approaching St. Patrick’s Day. On Wednesday, March 13, at Kessler Elementary students created their own leprechaun traps for the occasion.

Using paper, cardboard and tape the students thought up the best way to catch a tricky leprechaun this weekend.

They used lucky charms, gold starts and piles of glitter to lure the leprechaun.

This is an annual tradition for students and for some, this is their favorite St. Patrick’s Day event.

“When he grabs the lucky charms, it’s going to alert the bag, and they bag going to chase him,” Cole Cecrle, a fifth-grade student at Kessler Elementary said.

“He hopefully won’t see the trip wire and will try and grab the lucky charms but this will slip out,” said Wyatt Neisinger, a fourth-grade student at Kessler Elementary.

“Building traps and stuff. I love building stuff,” Graham Taylor, a fourth-grade student at Kessler Elementary said.

“I love just coming into class and seeing the mess,” said Temperance Clement, a fourth-grade student at Kessler Elementary.

This Friday, March 15, the Montana State Capitol will be getting into the Irish spirit with the raising of the tricolor at 8 a.m. followed by a celebration.