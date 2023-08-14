'Space Cowboy' - former astronaut will visit Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A "space cowboy" will be speaking in Great Falls on Saturday, August 19, 2023 - astronaut Mike Mullane.

The event is sponsored by the C.M. Russell Museum: "We are thrilled to welcome Astronaut Mike Mullane to Great Falls, Montana. From combat reconnaissance missions over the skies of Vietnam, to Space Shuttle missions, to climbing some of the highest peaks across the globe, Mike Mullane knows a thing or two about a thing or two. You are sure to enjoy this uniquely revealing, captivating and hilarious space journey brought to you by the space cowboy himself. Like Charlie, Astronaut Mike Mullane inspires with his humor and ability to tell one heck of a story."

The free public event will be at the Montana ExpoPark starting at 9 a.m.



