Snow may be on the ground, but summer camps already filling up

HELENA — Summer may feel like a long way off as we are still in the throes of winter, but now is the time to start thinking about all your summer plans, including camps for your kids.

“So they’re not home alone all summer long. And so they’re not just parked in front of their electronics all summer,” says Youth Development Director for the Helena Family YMCA, Ashley Callison.

Callison says in order to get your kids into the summer camp of their choice it’s best to sign up early.

“Absolutely should do it early. We have kind of early bird prices, so the longer you wait the more expensive it will be,” says Callison.

Helena Family YMCA offers all types of different camps with themes of bugs, art, botany, conservation, birds, and more.

Grandstreet Theatre School is a prime example of why it’s important to sign up early. Sign-ups opened on January 1st, and they are already full for the summer. But they do have a waitlist in case some kids can’t attend.

Additionally, many of Montana Learning Center’s camps are already at full capacity.

But for those who don’t make it in time to sign their kid up for their favorite camp, it might be worth exploring different interests in order to get your kid out and about during the warm summer months.

“They get the kids just outside and playing. And they come home so exhausted. The best part is that your kids sleep really, really good,” says Callison.