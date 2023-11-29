Smoke fills Helena's air following a structure fire in central Helena

Smoke filled the air in Helena on Wednesday morning as firefighters responded to a structure fire in central Helena.

Dispatch received a report of a fire around 6:15 a.m. near the corner of National and Phoenix Avenue.

According to Helena Fire the cause is still under investigation, but firefighters are currently looking into a camper that was being inhabited and parked on the side of a warehouse.

"At this point, we're still trying to investigate that, but we believe it started on the exterior from an individual that was camping in a camp trailer next to the building. We believe that was the area of origin, and it made its way from that camper into the eaves, and had made access into the building," said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers.

MTN News

No injuries have been reported at this time.

"At this time there was only one individual on scene at the time of the fire. They're not injured and there's no other issues or concerns in that area right now," said Chambers.

