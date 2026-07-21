SHELBY, Mont. — A Shelby school board meeting turned tense this week as residents demanded answers about their superintendent's DUI arrest — and whether the district tried to keep it quiet. I've been investigating this story for 4 months.

The Arrest

On March 3, 2026, the Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on I-15 near mile marker 341 in Pondera County. Booking documents obtained from the Pondera County Sheriff's Office identify the driver as Elliott Benton Crump — the superintendent of the Shelby School District. The vehicle involved was a Shelby School District vehicle.

Crump was booked into the Pondera County Sheriff's Office detention center that evening and released the following morning, according to the Cut Bank Pioneer Press.

The Pondera County Attorney's Office confirmed to me that Crump pleaded guilty on April 1, 2026, to operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or greater — a per se DUI, first offense misdemeanor. A second charge — failure to give notice of an accident with apparent damage over $1,000 — was dismissed by the prosecution. The case was closed April 6, 2026.

(WATCH: Shelby schools superintendent pleaded guilty to DUI while driving school vehicle — community frustrated)

Shelby schools superintendent pleaded guilty to DUI while driving school vehicle — community frustrated

The Discipline

Crump declined to interview on camera for legal reasons. However, he CC'd me on an email to his attorney and told ne off camera that his punishment included:



A one-week suspension without pay

Payment of all costs associated with the accident

Weekly meetings with the Board Chair through October 1, 2026

A three-year ban on driving district vehicles — March 3, 2026 through March 3, 2029

The school board confirmed these disciplinary measures.

MTN News

The Silence

For many Shelby residents, the discipline was not the issue. The silence was.

Community members say they tried contacting school board members after the incident and received no response. A petition circulated through the community demanding accountability and transparency. The petition noted that residents believe the situation raises serious questions about leadership and the example set for students — and that a school district vehicle may have been involved. That has since been confirmed.

I reached out to the school board and received a response from Board Chair Angela Lamb, who wrote: "Because of privacy obligations, they can't discuss or comment on any particular employee or situation."

In a separate email, Crump CC'd me on a message to his attorney — Board Chair Lamb — writing: "Quentin from KRTV came to the Board Meeting tonight and asked about a short interview regarding the March 3 accident. I am happy to share any of the information with KRTV regarding the accident. I have included Quentin in this email. Please let both of us know how I can best proceed."

Despite Crump's apparent willingness to cooperate, no on-camera interview was granted.

MTN News

The Community's Reaction

The tension boiled over at a recent school board meeting, where residents confronted board members directly.

"If you want to continue in this forum, please do so in a constructive manner.""Hey, you don't lecture me." "I do too. Yes, I do." "Let's keep it civil."

One emotional parent states: "It's hard to have trust in our board, when there's not that communication. And I get emotional about it because I have kids, little kids."

Former Shelby Mayor Gary McDermott says the lack of communication has done serious damage to the community's trust.

"The community's disgruntled and there's a lack of trust, both with the board and with the superintendent," McDermott said.

When asked how he felt the situation was handled, McDermott did not mince words.

"It was all covered up. And it was covered up from day one. And so that needs to be brought forth," he said.

What the Policy Manual Says

I reviewed the Shelby School District's policy manual and found two sections directly relevant to this situation.

Policy 6110 states that "the Superintendent must be of good character and of unquestionable morals and integrity."

Policy 5255 states that "employees can be disciplined for conduct both on and off the job, if it impacts school operations. The superintendent can determine discipline, but ONLY the board can fire someone."

The policy handbook is written in a way that leaves punishment for situations like this to the discretion of the board. Whether the board's response — a one-week suspension without pay and a vehicle ban — met the standard set by Policy 6110 is a question Shelby residents are still asking.

What Comes Next

The school board has declined to comment publicly beyond confirming the disciplinary measures, citing privacy obligations under Montana law.

Community members with concerns about the Shelby School District are encouraged to attend school board meetings, which are open to the public.

