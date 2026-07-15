SHELBY — Tim Moylan runs the Ace Hardware store in Shelby. It's a far cry from the hard living he did when he was younger, which led him down a dark and dangerous path.

(WATCH: Shelby businessman writes book about his battle with alcoholism and road to recovery)

Shelby businessman writes book about his battle with alcoholism and road to recovery

Moylan grew up in Nebraska in a loving family but lost his mother when he was 12. His father, a heavy drinker, died when Moylan was 26 — a pattern that he seemed almost destined to repeat.

"By the time I was in my mid 20s, I was a serious alcoholic and relying on it every day for me. And it was affecting my life," Moylan said.

His story is outlined in his first book, "Rock Bottom Has a Basement: From the Bottle to Borrowed Time." In it, he goes into detail about his battle with alcohol, one that nearly took his life not once but twice.

"We all go through near-death situations and for most people or some people, it's not caused by their own actions. Mine was caused by my own actions," Moylan said.

His work as an electrician eventually led him to Shelby, where he met his future wife, Kayla, who he credits for always standing by his side.

"She wrote me a letter, and I put it in the book, and it made me realize that how much she cared and that she wasn't ever mad at me," Moylan said.

Moylan said his two daughters, Elizabeth and Camilla, also served as inspiration for the book.

"I've always wanted to make sure that, you know, they know about my life. So in case when I do pass, they're four and six right now," Moylan said.

For people struggling today, Moylan hopes the book can make a difference.

"What seems to be, a huge problem today. Wait a day and work on it. Get somebody, get around people that are positive. They want to help you," Moylan said.

"Rock Bottom Has a Basement" is available online through Amazon, Target and Walmart, and also at Shelby Paint and Hardware.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

