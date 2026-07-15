Sen. Sheehy rejoins the Navy Reserve

HELENA — Montana Senator Tim Sheehy has rejoined the U.S. Navy Reserve. President Donald J. Trump swore in Sheehy on Tuesday in the Oval Office.

Sheehy, a Republican, had previously served as a Navy SEAL Officer and Team Leader, holding the rank of lieutenant. He was on active duty until September 2014, when he then transitioned to the Navy Reserve. Sheehy was honorably discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2019.

“Fighting for our nation overseas as a Navy SEAL was one of the greatest honors of my life, and standing with my family in the Oval Office to be sworn into the Navy Reserve by President Trump was a humbling reminder that serving this country is a lifelong calling. I’m proud to continue serving both the people of Montana in the U.S. Senate and our nation in uniform, and I’ll never stop fighting for the country I love and all the brave Americans who answer the call to serve,” said Sheehy in a press release.

Sen. Tim Sheehy staff

Sheehy is a decorated Navy veteran, having deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, South America, and the Pacific region.

During his service, he received the Bronze Star with Valor for Heroism in Combat, Purple Heart Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal with Valor, Army Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Ranger Tab, and other individual unit awards.

Sen. Tim Sheehy staff

As a sailor with the Navy Reserve, Sheehy will drill one weekend a month and attend two weeks of training each year. Reservists support Navy operations in a part-time capacity, filling a variety of roles, including aviation, administration, medical care, natural disaster relief and more. Deployments typically range from a month to a year depending on the unit, location of deployment and requirements of the mobilizations

MTN reached out to Senator Sheehy’s staff for additional information about the role he will perform as a reservist and the rank he will hold. We will update this article once we receive a response.

