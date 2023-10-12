Second graders visit the Helena Fire Department and learn about fire safety

HELENA — October 8-14 is National Fire Prevention Week. Throughout the week, the Helena Fire Department invited second graders to come to Station One for a tour and education session.

“This week is Fire Prevention Week. We meet with all the second graders in the city of Helena. They come to our station,” said Rob Goebel, the Fire Inspector for Helena Fire Department.

First, the kids filed into their training room to watch a video and talk about fire safety. They learned about smoke alarms. How often to check them and what they sound like.

They also were taught about how to get out of a building, by using a door or window and to create a meeting place with their family.

After that, they were visited by Sparky the Fire Dog.

“Very excited obviously. He’s a fun-loving dog,” Goebel said. “Everyone loves Sparky.”

Sparky helped another firefighter demonstrate how they put on all their firefighting clothing and equipment.

“The reason we dress out the firefighters in full gear is to make kids aware of what they look like when we do show up for an emergency, so they don’t hide,” said Goebel. “To not be scared of the firefighters.”

The firefighter then led to kids out into a hallway with simulated smoke, showing them how to crawl on their hands and knees to avoid the smoke.

Next, on mats they learned how to stop, drop and roll.

Finally, they got to see a fire engine and even walk through it.

By the end of the week, around 800 second-grade students will visit the Helena Fire Department.