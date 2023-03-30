Scandinavian Designs Furniture opening this weekend in Helena

HELENA — Scandinavian Designs Furniture, a new furniture store in Helena, will open up this Saturday, April 1.

Located off N Montana Ave, in the building that once held Helena’s Macy’s, Scandinavian Designs Furniture is setting up shop. The store offers mid-century modern, contemporary, and Scandinavian rustic furniture in their new 50,000 square feet of gallery space. MTN was also told that a lot of the store’s furniture is customizable.

The company has stores throughout the United States. And they decided to set up shop in Montana starting here in Helena because they saw the demand for a unique furniture store.

“Yeah, it is our first store in Montana. We really saw a desire for this kind of a really differentiated shopping experience in furniture here. We actually have Montana customers who visited our stores in Spokane as well as Boise, and so we know that there's interest and demand for what we bring,” says regional general manager, Bren Inman.

And despite its similarities to another large chain Scandinavian furniture store, they will not be serving Swedish meatballs.

“We've had that question, oddly enough. No meatballs here. So, our, the owners and the originators of the company are actually Norwegian, not Swedish. So, it is an important distinction,” says Inman.