Rosendale defends 'no' vote on a resolution supporting the people of Ukraine

HELENA — Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale is defending his move as one of just three representatives, all Republicans, to vote against a resolution in support of the people of Ukraine.

The non-binding measure passed the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday on a vote of 426 to 3.

Joining Rosendale in voting nay were Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. The three congressmen have expressed isolationist views on foreign policy.

The resolution urges the U.S. and its allies to provide additional defensive support to Ukraine and promises humanitarian relief. However, it doesn't authorize any specific aid. It also condemns the actions of Russian and Belarus leaders for the invasion of a sovereign country and says the lawmakers “will never recognize or support any illegitimate Russian-controlled leader or government installed through the use of force.”

Rosendale told MTN he voted against the measure because he wants to see the southern border of the United States secured first.

“It is tragic to see the loss of innocent life in Eastern Europe. If the White House would have acted stronger toward our foreign adversaries over the last 14 months, today’s events could have been avoided. I cannot support this resolution to send unlimited military, monetary, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine when the United States is failing to deal with crises impacting the safety and wellbeing of the American people. The invasion of illegal aliens flooding our southern border must be stopped, the opioid crisis must be dealt with, energy dominance must be restored, and the rise in crime and inflation must be resolved.” Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.)