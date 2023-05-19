Robot animals take over ExplorationWorks

HELENA — ExplorationWorksis debuting its new exhibit Saturday, May 20, and it promises to be a crowd-pleaser with robot animals.

The Robot Zoo, based on the children's book of the same name, features hands-on activities with the robot animals. The goal of the exhibit is to illustrate the real-life characteristics of animals and the mechanics of how they work.

Exhibits and Facilities Director Matt Jetty says the exhibit is very interactive and the kids who have seen it so far had a blast.

“There's a ton of buttons to press and games to play, and it's very fun and it's almost like an arcade being in an arcade, you know, using a joystick and moving things around. It's very hands-on, very fun,” said Jetty.

ExplorationWorks

The exhibit was conceived, edited, and designed by Marshall Editions of London, England. It includes three larger-than-life-size robots including a platypus and a chameleon.

The Robot Zoo opens Saturday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. and will be on exhibit through September 3, 2023.

The summer exhibit is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, St. Peter’s Health, and TDS.