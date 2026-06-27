BILLINGS— An Alzada family lost their home early Sunday morning after a propane leak led to an explosion that leveled their house.

The home was a rental in Carter County in the southeast corner of the state and is not covered by insurance, according to the family. Their car, which was parked nearby, was also totaled.

Watch the report below:

'Rips your heart out': Montana family loses home in propane leak explosion

According to 11-year-old Rowdy Peters, his brother, 12-year-old Colt Peters, had turned on the oven to bake a pizza. The oven exploded because of the propane leak, and the home collapsed moments later.

“I could hear that the house was rumbling in, just about to fall. So, I just put my hands over my head and just sat there hoping that I wouldn't die,” said Rowdy. “The house was leveled, and everything was on the ground. Colt was screaming.”

He told MTN he ran to the neighbor’s home next door for help, not noticing the extent of his injuries.

“I'm guessing adrenaline just pumped in. Shut off pain,” said Rowdy.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Rowdy Peters

He and his brother are now recovering from multiple injuries at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Rowdy suffered from burns, lacerations and a broken wrist. Colt suffered from second and third-degree burns, covering 45% of his body.

Rowdy warned users of gas and propane to take leaks seriously. He said the family had smelled the propane leak the night before, but had assumed it was harmless.

"Just never ignore a smell," said Rowdy.

Their mom, Lenee Richardson, has been released from the hospital, following treatment for her concussion and head wound, which required staples. She continues to stay at the Colorado hospital with her sons.

“To watch your children suffer like that… it rips your heart out. And it just, you wish it was you, not them,” said Richardson. “They've been such troopers, and they've tried to stay so strong.”

Courtesy of Lenee Richardson Rowdy and Colt recovering in hospital

Richardson told MTN this is the second time they have lost their home in the past year. The family’s trailer home in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, burned down in a fire last July.

“I felt like we were finally starting to find our feet after the fire and then this happens and now, we're back to square one again,” said Richardson.

Richardson’s long-time friend, Ashley Flynn, has supported the family through the hardships.

“It's really hard to see her have to go through it,” said Flynn. “And I can't imagine that I would have the strength.”

Flynn is coordinating a fundraiser for the family, which you can access here.

“I'm hoping that everyone rallies together, whether they know her or the boys or not,” said Flynn. “I'm hoping that we can all pull through for them and let them focus on healing so that they have hope for a home that is safe and comfortable. Especially when they're released to heal.”

The fundraiser has raised just over $4,000 as of Friday evening.

Courtesy of Lenee Richardson Destroyed home

“The community and her friends and strangers from all over are offering their support and their prayers and making donations,” said Flynn.

Flynn and Richardson said monetary donations will help pay for a new home, medical bills, temporary lodging, living expenses, a new vehicle and household items.

Richardson is finding ways to be optimistic.

“I believe that God will help us through this and help us find a way to make it work and to recover,” she said. “There's really no reason why we should even be alive. So, I thank God for that, that we are even alive to tell our story.”