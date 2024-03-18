Residents escape house fire in Helena

HELENA — At approximately 7:28 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024, the Helena Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm at the 1800 block of Townsend Avenue.

The smoke detectors alerted the occupants of the fire.

The fire reportedly started on the main level of the residence, and then eventually started to spread.

Residents tried to extinguish the fire, but with the fire getting out of hand, they ended up escaping the house without injury and waited for firefighters to arrive.

"No injuries to occupants or firefighters at this point. They made it out safely, it appears, and then we were able to go in and attack the fire. So at this point, it's sad for the occupants, but we did all we could in an expeditious manner," said Mike Chambers, Assistant Chief of the Helena Fire Department.

The Helena Police Department and St. Peters Health also responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. We will update you if we get more information.