REO Speedwagon playing the Helena Civic Center Aug. 21

HELENA — The Helena Civic Center has teamed up with Pepper Entertainment to bring REO Speedwagon to the Queen City of the Rockies on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21st at 10:00 AM at the venue Box Office and start at $45.00 plus applicable fees.

Formed in 1967, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million records and has charted 13 Top 40 hits.

Some of the band's most recognizable songs include "Keep On Loving You," "Take It On The Run" and "Can't Fight This Feeling" just to name a few.

