Rendezvous in West Yellowstone brings the mountain man back to life

WEST YELLOWSTONE — Long before Montana became a state, fur trappers and Native Americans were trading goods across the area. Each year they would gather to trade goods, celebrate a successful season, and get ready for winter.

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Mountain man rendezvous tradition lives on near West Yellowstone this week

They called it Rendezvous, the French word for gathering.

While the Mountain Man has long since been gone, Rendezvous lives on, all this week near West Yellowstone.

CHET LAYMAN — MTN NEWS People from across the country have gathered in tents just outside of West Yellowstone. Some are wearing buckskin, others are dressed in homemade attire. All are sharing their goods with each other and the public. They also share lessons from the past.

People from across the country have gathered in tents just outside of West Yellowstone. Some are wearing buckskin, others are dressed in homemade attire. All are sharing their goods with each other and the public. They also share lessons from the past.

CHET LAYMAN — MTN NEWS Margie has been making porcupine goods for almost 40 years. She spends the winter brain-tanning hides and using the quills from road-killed porcupines to create her art. She says she does make money with her craft, but it’s the people that keep her coming back to Rendezvous, like the one near West Yellowstone, every year.

Margie has been making porcupine goods for almost 40 years. She spends the winter brain-tanning hides and using the quills from road-killed porcupines to create her art. She says she does make money with her craft, but it’s the people that keep her coming back to Rendezvous, like the one near West Yellowstone, every year.

CHET LAYMAN — MTN NEWS Across the camp, Teaspoon shares his craft and knowledge with anyone who will listen. He’s also in charge of the “Candy Cannon”.

Across the camp, Teaspoon shares his craft and knowledge with anyone who will listen. He’s also in charge of the “Candy Cannon”.

Yelling, “Fire in the Hole,” he launches bags of saltwater taffy across the camp to awaiting children. Teaspoon says Rendezvous began as a hobby but has since turned into a way of life. He says he spends 10 months tanning leather and two months attending Rendezvous around the West.

CHET LAYMAN — MTN NEWS Yelling, “Fire in the Hole,” he launches bags of saltwater taffy across the camp to awaiting children. Teaspoon says Rendezvous began as a hobby but has since turned into a way of life. He says he spends 10 months tanning leather and two months attending Rendezvous around the West.

Both Margie and Teaspoon say Rendezvous is about people. People they meet, people who buy their crafts, and people who want to learn about the Mountain Man way of life.

West Yellowstone Rendezvous runs through August 9th. Camp is located just west of town on Highway 20. Admission is free, but some special events do have a fee.

The last actual Mountain Man Rendezvous was held in 1840 near present-day Green River, Wyoming.