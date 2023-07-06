Registration is open for 'Back 2 School Blast' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The United Way of Cascade County is encouraging parents in Great Falls and Cascade County to register their kids for the organization's second-annual Back 2 School Blast.

It will be held August 18 at the Great Falls Civic Center. Kids who are pre-registered will get in at 11 a.m. Everyone else will be allowed in at noon. The event will run until 4 p.m.

The hope for the 2023 event is to give out at least 1,200 backpacks.

Free haircuts and hygiene supplies, free wellness checks and immunizations, and affordable sports physicals will also be offered at the event.

"We ask that kids pre-register now because then we can find that perfect backpack for them; so if they're young or if they're a boy or a girl we can make sure to have the supplies that they need," said Kim Skornogoski, spokesperson for United Way of Cascade County.

There are three locations to register for a free backpack:

Opportunities Inc. Community Resource Center

1123 Central Avenue

Monday - Friday, 9:00am-3:00pm

Call 406-761-0310, ask for Cherrie Kelly.



Alliance For Youth

3220 11th Avenue South

Monday - Friday, 9:00am-6:30pm

Ask for Logan or Amanda.



Great Falls Rescue Mission Administration Office

408 2nd Avenue South, East Entrance

Monday - Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm

Ask for Mikayla or Samantha.

If you don't have a child, or don't want to register your child but would like to help other kids, you can donate $50 to sponsor a child by clicking here.

Volunteers are also needed to help at the event; click here if you would like to help.



