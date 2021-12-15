HELENA — To promote some fun competition and at the same time helping the Helena Community, The Salvation Army in Helena is holding a Red Kettle Ring-Off between the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Helena Fire Department this week.

The Helena Fire Department, led by Chief Jon Campbell, will ring on Thursday, December 16th from 10am – 2pm at Van’s Thriftway, 306 Euclid Avenue.

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Leo Dutton, will ring on Friday, December 17th from 10am-2pm, also at Van’s Thriftway.

Both organizations also have Virtual Red Kettles on the Helena Virtual Red Kettle page that people can make a donation on safely and securely from their computer or phone.

