Premiere Dance Company's 'The Nutcracker' returns to Helena after its two-year absence

HELENA — After not being able to perform The Nutcracker for two years, The Premiere Dance Company is back with the production at the Civic Center for their 30th anniversary this weekend.

Charline White, the artistic director of the Premiere Dance Company, says she's excited to direct The Nutcracker once again after its two years of absence because of COVID-19.

"It was heartbreaking to not be able to do this those past two years. And there's such a group of children that have grown up doing this. So it was really, really hard to not do those two performances," said White.

The toughest part for White not being able to perform The Nutcracker was seeing her students miss out on the big performance.

"I have dancers who will be dancing this weekend who were once little mice and I have watched them through the years go through each of the different parts and all of a sudden they're the dewdrop fairy or the snow queen or the sugar plum fairy, or even Clara. And that to me, is what the success of this nutcracker is," said White.

White is no rookie in directing the Nutcracker, she's been doing it with the Premiere Dance Company for the 30 years they've performed it, and each year her performers leave her impressed.

"I don't know what it is, but it just seems like the stage lights up, the curtain opens, and they take it over and they deliver every single year," said White.

She said the nutcracker wouldn't mean anything if it weren't for the community supporting it.

"It's just heartwarming that the Helena community keeps coming back and supporting it. So I just feel like we are we're getting something back from the community and I feel like every holiday we're giving them a great gift of the nutcracker," said White.

The Nutcracker will be performed at the Civic Center on Saturday, December 17 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m.