United Way in Helena needs help filling Backpacks for Homeless

HELENA — With frigid weather looming, the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area (UWLCA) is looking for help filling backpacks for the homeless with essentials, such as blankets, toiletries, and non-perishable foods to make those experiencing homelessness warm, and safe.

“Items that will just be able to help people be a lot more comfortable coming through the winter months because those can be kind of rough for somebody that's living on the streets,” said David Crenshaw is the Director of Development and Marketing for United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area.

Crenshaw says COVID-19 has put a strain on services as more people are needing the organization's services

“So many people have been finding themselves out of work and in need, and really focusing on their own necessities and rightly so that it's made a situation where we've got more people that are in need more people that are requiring the services of us and our 35 partners in the area,”said Crenshaw.

Crenshaw says that the outpouring of kindness from the residents in Helena for donations has played a key role in the organization's ability to serve those in need.

“It's just been awesome and just such a heart in this community and we're just glad to see that they're stepping up and being able to help us help the homeless as well,” said Crenshaw.

United Way is accepting donations of backpacks until November 15th and you can find drop-off locations at Super 1, Albertsons, Van’s Thriftway, Safeway and at the United Way office.

