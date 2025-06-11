Several crafting organizations and their volunteers were honored by St. Peter's Health Foundation for providing people with comfort.

St. Peter's Health honors crafting organizations

St. Peter’s Health Foundation hosted an appreciation luncheon recognizing the community members who donate handmade quilts, blankets, beanies, and more to patients across St. Peter’s Health.

The organization said in a news release that the event celebrated the volunteers whose creativity and generosity "bring comfort and dignity to some of our most vulnerable patients."

Some of the sewing individuals and groups recognized include:

