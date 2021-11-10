Pumpkins For A Cause makes a big donation to Peace Place

GREAT FALLS — A story we we reported several weeks ago came full circle on Tuesday, when Jordan Schroeder and his father Phil stopped in Great Falls to drop off a check.

Jordan, a Special Olympics athlete, started by giving out pumpkins several years ago, and then his parents worked with him to create an annual event to help non-profit agencies in our community. Last year they raised more than $8,000 for the Great Falls Rescue Mission; another previous recipient is Eagle Mount Great Falls.

This year, the Schroeder family raised $12,101 for Peace Place, through the seventh annual “Pumpkins for a Cause” event held at their farm near Vaughn.

Peace Place is a non-profit agency in Great Falls that provides respite to families who have children with medical diagnoses and/or developmental delays. Click here to learn more about the organization.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time for us, as a non-profit there’s good seasons and dry seasons, and we’re smack dab in a dry season,” said KC Beall, Peace Place director of administration. “We just feel so incredibly blessed to have been chosen by Jordan and his family, to be recipients of the donations this year.”

Phil Schroeder said Peace Place is near and dear to his heart, since he knows first-hand the joys and challenges of raising a child with special needs.

“Somebody asked us how we pick an organization,” Phil Schroeder said. “We pick an organization with a huge heart, and the gals at Peace Place have huge hearts and provide an outstanding service to ur community.”

Phil Schroeder talks about Pumpkins For A Cause

It wasn’t just Montana that supported Jordan’s cause - the Schroeder family said they received donations from people in Texas, Colorado, Missouri, Kansas, New York, and Ohio.

