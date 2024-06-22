Positively Montana (June 23, 2024)

GREAT FALLS — Every week, MTN News presents "Positively Montana" - featuring stories of Montanans doing good things. Watch the video above for this week's edition!
Among the features in this week's program:
- In the summer of 2021 longtime firefighter Dan Steffensen was burned over and badly injured while fighting the Harris Hill fire north of Joliet. Fast forward three years, and his story now lives in the pages of a book titled “Burned Over! The Survival of Montana Firefighter Dan Steffensen."
- 100-year-old Ione Anderson recalls life in small town Montana amid WWII.
- Montana has two new pageant queens with a message that Black is not only beautiful but strong - for the first time, Billings has its very own Miss Juneteenth and Little Miss Juneteenth.
- The Geraldine Action Committee hosted “Fun Day,” and combined it with an all school reunion and a concert for a “Geraldine Celebration."
- Downtown Kalispell is home to unique statues adorned on the front of buildings. Created by artist Kayz Lynn, the statues bring a sense of fun to the downtown area.
- Partnering with the USDA, Benefis, and No Child Hungry Montana, Great Falls Public Schools will drive their large green food truck to elementary schools and parks around town.