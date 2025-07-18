GREAT FALLS — Every week, MTN News presents "Positively Montana" - featuring uplifting stories of good people and good things across Montana. Watch the video below for this week's edition!

Positively Montana (July 20, 2025)

In this weeks edition of Positively Montana we're exploring Big Sky Country finding people making a difference.

From blooming flower farms to bustling candy shops, and pool tables to koi ponds, Montanans are proving that passion, resilience, and community spirit can lead to extraordinary stories.

In Missoula, a flower farm planted to help one young man with down syndrome is now brightening lives and bouquets across the region.

In Philipsburg, a candy shop has become a global destination, helping to revive a historic mining town one piece of huckleberry taffy at a time.

Over in Columbus, 11-year-old Kolt Foster is chalking up wins as one of the state's top young pool players, taking on adults with confidence and skill.

And in Billings, 90-year-old Teus Sterkenburg continues to care for koi he helped bring to ZooMontana, turning a lifelong hobby into a local legacy. These are the stories of Montanans making a difference—quietly, creatively, and with heart.

