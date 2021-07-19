Positively Montana: July 18 (Full Episode)

Welcome to Positively Montana! This 23-minute broadcast features recent uplifting stories about Montana people.

In this episode, MTN brings you the stories of an organization that provides purpose for people in recovery from drug addiction and alcoholism, a community garden in Conrad that is feeding those most in need, a horse therapy program that is helping those of all ages with disabilities and cancer and more.

The focus of Positively Montana is to feature people doing good things; people trying to make a difference and good things happening to people who need help.

For more Positively Montana features - or if you have a story suggestion - click here to visit our Positively Montana page.