Hill Park ringing in the Sound of Music

HELENA — Hill Park is alive with "The Sound of Music," as Grandsteet Theatre presents its summer musical.

After being canceled last summer, the actors, and director agree that being outdoors is how the musical should be presented.

“I feel like with this show like this that's so familiar-sounding music it's there's no better way to enjoy this rather than sitting on a blanket,” said Trace Turner, Sound of Music director.

The actors are eager to be able to act on the outdoor stage, which was donated by the City of Helena last June.

“It's really amazing to be out here with such a talented group of people and they're also fun and so wonderful,” said Lizzie Johnson, who is starring as Liesl.

For Rebecca Hartman, choreographer and actor reprising her role as Maria says being able to act on a stage, and connect with audiences, is what being an actor is all about.

“I still don't believe it's happening, so many things got canceled this year. So many things almost didn't happen, so many things got postponed and then switched. So, it's exciting to actually be a part of something that's going to happen and in such a beautiful place with such awesome people, and it's so nice to be singing about the mountains in the hills around the mountains on the hill it's an ethereal experience as an actor it makes it my job so easy,” said Hartman.

For other actors, The Sound of Music is their chance to step back on the stage to do one of their favorite things, like Julia Harris who is back on stage after gaining another role as a mom.

"After a year of pandemic and no gathering and not going anywhere and not doing anything it feels even better to say we're back in rehearsal we are back in tech week, we're back on the stage,” said Harris.

The cast and crew have confidence the musical will make outdoor theater one of your favorite things.

“It's been such a good homecoming to come back to a show that can inspire and teach and just touch the heart in such a great way,” said Turner.

You can watch Hill Park come alive with the sound of music until August 1st

You can find ticket information here.

