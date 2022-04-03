Hi-Line Climbing Center giving a boost to Family Promise

GREAT FALLS — The Hi-Line Climbing Center will host a fundraiser to benefit Family Promise of Great Falls on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is being organized by the Great Falls Association of Realtors.

GFAR spokesperson Beth Blessing explained, "As realtors, housing is a big issue for us in our everyday lives, so being able to have a fundraiser that supports the community finding housing in a positive way is so amazing.”

Greg Grosenick is the director of Family Promise of Great Falls and says they have definitely had challenges, but are working hard to get back to where they were: “In the past we were able to match families experiencing homelessness with churches or church members however with the pandemic that really affected the way that we did things.”

From the Family Promise website : "Family Promise of Great Falls is a non-traditional, non-emergency homeless shelter and services provider that serves north-central Montana. We opened our doors in 2015 with one simple goal: ending childhood homelessness, one family at a time."

The Hi-Line Climbing Center regularly hosts fundraisers to help non-profit agencies in our community. It is located at at 608 1st Avenue South; click here to visit the website or call 406-315-1613 for more information.



