Helena's Elks Lodge helps community members in 'chili cook-off'

HELENA — The American Legion in Helena was the place to be on Saturday due to the Elk Lodge #193 Chili Cook-off which hoped to address the issue of food insecurity in the community.

Many Elks Lodges across the state joined together to fundraise money for Helena Food Share, in part of the lodges’ mission to give back to veterans and children in need, all while enjoying healthy competition.

"We get together and the community events that we have and knowing that we are helping the veterans and the children in need,” said Dusty Medina, Elks Lodge #193 Exalted Deputy.

Medina says the lodge hopes to raise $200 for the Helena Food Share all while meeting up with other lodges from Polson, Havre, Dillon, and Great Falls.

Elks Lodge Special Deputy for the state of Montana Fred Barrett says this event also allows the other lodges to support one another.

“We're here to try and make sure that this lodge stays an effective part of the community,” said Barrett.

For other Elks Lodge members, this event was all about the mission to give.

"That's what our organization does is we give back to everybody as part of our charter,” said Gerald Pinn, Elks Lodge District Deputy for the state of Montana.

Medina says helping the community throughout the years remains the utmost priority.

“It has been an honor to be part of the Elks lodge of Helena we have donated over $4 million to veterans and children to the Helena community and it is just a fantastic community to be a part of it,”

Helena Food share says that financial donations such as this fundraiser is crucial to the nonprofit.

“Financial donations are also critical because it allows us to purchase additional food items that are needed in the pantry,” said Patty White, Helena Food Share Communications Director.

The fundraiser raised a grand total of 540 dollars exceeding the goal.

