Helena Food Share gets a $1.3M donation

HELENA — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated $1.3 million to Helena Food Share.

According to Helena Food Share, the money will help with the construction of the new commercial kitchen, dry food and cold food storage at Food Share's new warehouse.

Helena Food Share director Bruce Day said in a news release that the donation money will pay for all food service equipment and furnishings in the market, production kitchen, and food prep area.

Helena Food Share's new location is being built on Boulder Avenue, just off North Montana.

The 20,000-square-foot facility will more than double the amount of available warehouse space and quadruple the amount of cold storage.

The donation comes almost one year after the church dedicated its Helena temple.

