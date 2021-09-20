Helena Food Share is lending an extra helping hand to senior citizens this week

HELENA — Every day of the year the Helena Food Share works tirelessly to make sure that nobody in the community goes hungry. However, this week they will lend an extra helping hand to one specific group, our senior citizens.

“It’s one-in-five seniors who may be at risk of being hungry at any given time throughout the year or multiple times throughout the year," said Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day. "So we focus our attention on providing that resource to seniors who may have that need."

In partnership with the Rocky Mountain Development Council, Helena Food Share holds its Senior Commodities program six different times throughout the year. Through the initiative they provide boxes of enough food to help our senior citizens fill their pantries with cereals, juices, produce. According to Day, this kind of extra attention to seniors is needed.

"It’s just really important to make sure that seniors get that opportunity because seniors will often be, you know, they’ll skip meals, or they’ll cut back on the amount of food they eat or they’ll do without rather than asking for help when they need food and they don’t have the resources to provide for themselves,” said Day.

If you or a loved one is interested in some extra help the Food Share is distributing the senior commodities Monday, September 20th from 2:00-3:30 in the afternoon at their East Helena location and Wednesday and Thursday, September 22 and 23 from 8:00 to 10:30 in the morning.

“It’s a great program, we distribute here in Helena and East Helena, and Rocky is also distributing at other locations in the three-county area,” added Day.

