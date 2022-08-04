Great Falls girl helps Make A Wish with her lemonade stand

GREAT FALLS — Kennedy Ross is again operating her lemonade stand - but not to raise money for herself. She's doing it to help Make A Wish, which granted a wish to her brother Troy , who lives with a rare disease called pulmonary capillaritis.

For the past several years, Kennedy has spent time every summer selling lemonade outside her house at 344 Riverview 7W in the Riverview neighborhood.

In 2019, Make-A-Wish Montana sent the Ross family to Disney World, and since then, Kennedy has donated all of her lemonade proceeds to Make-A-Wish.

If you can't make it to her lemonade stand, you can still help by making a donation - click here for the Facebook page, or send donations via Venmo @Callie-Ross-8.



