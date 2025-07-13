Great Falls church's 'Serve Day' helps Alliance For Youth

GREAT FALLS — Sunday was New City Church's annual Serve Day, and this year they helped Alliance for Youth by helping them prepare their new playground.

Fourteen volunteers turned out to help the organization.

Rosie Kuska, the Alliance for Youth representative with New City Church said, “It's hot, but it's not too hot so far.”

Kuska explained, “We are planting flowers for around the playground and around the building, and we're building the picnic benches and picnic tables for the new playground.”

The service is part of New City Church’s annual Serve Day.

Kuska said, “We close down the church, a couple other churches in town, Harvest Springs does it, and we go and serve the community.”

This year they are helping set up the new playground, and Kuska loves seeing the project come together.

Kuska said, “I'm excited to watch the kids start playing on it. It's been a big project and it's a big need, I think, in this community.”

But the church could not do it alone. They had help from the Transition Center, which helps reintegrate people from the prison system back into the community.

Brian Batt, a volunteer who has been with the Transition Center said, “For me, it's changed my life. Its gave me a more time to really think about what I want to do with my life and how I want to change it and do better in life.”

Batt is thankful for the transition center, and for the opportunity on Sunday to give back to the community.

Batt said, “Man, it's been amazing for me, and I'm sure. And for these guys to, like, just the outreach and support, from New City has been amazing. This whole this whole journey I've been on in the last 11 months.”

Moreso, Batt is grateful to be given another chance.

Batt said, “They've helped me through some difficult times in my life, and got me through it. And, help me find Jesus in my life and God and I, I thank them every day for it.”

