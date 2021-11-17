Free showers offered for those in need

HELENA — St. Paul’s United Methodist has partnered with United Way and the Good Samaritan Ministries Outreach Program in order to provide free showers to anyone in need.

The free showers are available on Tuesdays from 9 AM to noon at St. Paul’s through their entrance off Cruse St. The showers are first-come first-served for the initial 20 people at the door. Towels and toiletries are provided.

In light of rising homelessness levels throughout Montana, United Methodist found it imperative to provide for those in need.

“The shower piece is really just offering some dignity, an opportunity for them to just get cleaned up. Maybe they've got an interview, maybe they’re going to see family here at Thanksgiving. Whatever it might be, if we can offer that to them and give them a little bit of normalcy, then we want to do what we can,” says Jeff Buscher, the Community Impact Coordinator at United Way.

In addition to providing showers for unsheltered people, United Way is currently working on securing property in hopes of creating a shelter for those in need.

In an attempt to provide the highest level of safety and inclusiveness, transgender, two-spirit, and non-binary individuals are encouraged to call the church or Jeff Buscher directly to set up a shower time. They are welcome to use the shower facilities outside of Tuesday’s hours to provide privacy and an inclusive environment.

If you would like to volunteer your time or donate you can reach out to Jeff Buscher at United Way of the Lewis and Clark area.