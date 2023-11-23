Fort Belknap woman nominated for ‘CNN Hero of the Year’ award

Tescha Hawley, the founder of Day Eagle Hope Project, is one of 10 finalists in the annual "CNN Hero Of The Year" competition.

Hawley, an enrolled member of the Aaniiih (Gros Ventre) Tribe in Fort Belknap, has two master’s degrees (Social Work and Health Care Administration).

She created the Day Eagle Hope Project to provide services of healing and hope in a culturally-appropriate setting for those who have been affected by breast cancer.

In the video above, reporter Brianna Juneau talks with Hawley about her program, and what being nominated means to her.

If you would like to vote for Hawley, click here.

