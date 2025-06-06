First responders honored on National Donut Day

First responders in Great Falls got a sweet surprise on Friday as the Salvation Army handed out fresh donuts to celebrate National Donut Day, continuing a tradition that dates back to World War I.

This is the second year Salvation Army staff and volunteers have gone out to thank first responders with donuts, hitting several agencies across the community including police, fire, and medical personnel.

This tradition dates back to World War I, when the Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies” served the sweet treats to soldiers.

Last year Major Mike Halverson, a Salvation Army Corps Officer, and Cosmas Ghamogha, their youth director, brought the tradition to Great Falls, and went out to deliver donuts themselves.

Ghamogha says, “When I see them and we hand donuts to them, the smile on their faces, I can tell they really appreciate what we do. And so that’s - just seeing them smile - is the favorite part for me.”

This year, with a team of around 10 people, they were able to cover more ground and deliver to more agencies, like the Mercy Flight team.

After meeting with volunteers and receiving some donuts, Gavin Lee, a Mercy Flight Nurse, says the treats will “Give us some fuel for the day, and hopefully we can go help someone in need, just like they helped us.”

Jim and Sandy Whitaker were two of those volunteers who delivered the goodies, and for them, the day is about more than just donuts.

Jim says, “It just means so much to have those people there on first call.” Jim and Sandy’s son happens to be a first responder, so they know first hand how difficult the job can be. Jim says, “We just appreciate the first responders, and that’s what we’re here to do.”

Great Falls first responders were all smiles today as they received a well-deserved pat on the back.



From the website National Day Calendar: "Each year on the first Friday in June, people participate in National Doughnut or Donut Day. This food holiday celebrates the delicious doughnut and honors the Salvation Army Lassies. In case you didn't know, the Salvation Army Lassies are the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI. The Salvation Army created National Doughnut Day in 1938 to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers in World War I. This day began as a fundraiser for Chicago’s Salvation Army."