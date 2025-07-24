Community rallies to give military veteran a new roof

BELGRADE — What’s better than a brand-new roof? A surprise new roof. On Tuesday, Montana-based YellowBall Roof & Solar surprised military veteran Rich Michau with a free roof, prompting an excited response.

“This is awesome. I thought everybody was here from that TV show and was going to give me a new house but this is close enough,” said Michau.

Community rallies to give Belgrade veteran a new roof

Michau is a Vietnam veteran, who also worked in law enforcement and as a firefighter – he’s been struggling financially and in need of a new roof for his Belgrade home.

“I was way past due,” he said.

That’s where YellowBall came in. The name behind the idea? Patrick Franqui, who worked for weeks with Michau to get him a new roof and came up with the idea to surprise him with one – along with lots of other goodies like gift cards to restaurants and grocery stores.

“I am blown away seeing all the support. Just one Facebook post kind of took off and had lots of small businesses and people reaching out, wanting to pitch in, and I’m just truly grateful to see the community coming together, and it’s kind of inspired us to make sure this happens every single year,” said Franqui.

From neighbors to local businesses, many were involved in the surprise. That includes companies providing Michau with free gutters and roofing supplies – and even offering him a free dog.

This surprise was especially heart-warming for Franqui and YellowBall CEO Justice Graham.

“I didn’t want to surprise him too much. He had no idea we were coming and all of a sudden when you got 30, 40 people out here yelling at you… I’m just glad he was able to enjoy it,” said Franqui.

“Yeah, it was amazing. I teared up a little bit to be honest,” Graham added.

After surprising Michau and presenting him with his gifts, the whole group enjoyed a barbeque right outside his home. And although it was tough to sum it all up in one word, Michau said he felt:

“Lucky. Really lucky to have this many friends.”

