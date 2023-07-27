Bill Robert's golf scramble raises funds for Montana DAV

HELENA — The 8th Annual Montana DAV Golf Tournament was held over the weekend at Bill Roberts Golf Course. The fundraiser boasts 52 three-person teams from across Montana as well as the nation.

“We’ve got 160 golfers here, not just local, we have golfers from Texas, from Hawaii, from Iowa, from Michigan and that’s the great thing about this tournament, you know, there’s golfers here from Missoula, Great Falls, Billings and 160 people just having a good time supporting our Veterans,” says Dan McGowan, tournament coordinator for the Montana DAV.

All proceeds go to the Montana Disabled American Veterans. Last year the tournament raised over $113,000 and this year the amount totaled $130,000.

The money being raised specifically helps assist local veterans with employment, benefits assistance, PTSD treatment, and transportation challenges. This is the largest DAV fundraiser in Montana and one of the largest in the nation, according to organizers.

Teaming up with tournament sponsors, there were plenty of games, prizes, a raffle, different hole contests and an abundance of friendly competition. This year, the DAV golf scramble had the honor of having our National Commander of the DAV Joe Parsetich golfing throughout the weekend and participating in the fundraising activities.

A Great Falls native, Parsetich is only the second Montanan to serve as National Commander.

“The fellowship (here) is far better than my golf score, the volunteers are second to none,” said Parsetich as he took a break from golfing.

Parsetich said he's been proud of his role with D.A.V. and the work the organization accomplished.

The Montana tournament has now raised over $504,000 since its inception in 2016. Placer Motors stepped up as well during the tournament weekend and offered another $20,000 putting contest and they’ll be carrying it over to next summer.

On hole #15, MTN found the mother-daughter duo of Susan Lingelbach and Katie Miller who held down the competitions all day.

“It’s a ton of fun, a lot of people come out here and they just have a good time, it’s a blast,” added Lingelbach.

Monique Settle / DAV The 2023 8th annual DAV golf tournament in the Capital City

More information about the services DAV provides and ways to support its mission can be found on its website.

